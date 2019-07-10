LOUISBURG — A gravel lot adjacent to the water tower in downtown Louisburg could be the future site of a pavilion that serves as a farmers market or other event space.
City Council members voted 5-0 at their meeting Monday, July 1, to hire McClure Engineering Company, North Kansas City, Mo., to design the pavilion.
The pavilion has been discussed as a possible farmers market. But if construction of the pavilion moves forward it doesn’t necessarily mean a shift in the current farmers market location just west of the downtown business district, City Administrator Nathan Law said.
“The term ‘farmers market’ has been convenient to use,” Law said. “The pavilion being considered could be used for any number of additional events, not just as available for use as a farmers market.”
Council members previously approved funding for the pavilion design in the city’s 2019 budget, but no timeline has been set for the project, Law said.
“There are a number of other considerations that could re-prioritize or otherwise delay this project, as decided by council,” Law said. “With the 2020 budget already being approved for publication, the pavilion project may be considered for 2021. That decision would depend also on a number of other considerations by council.”
McClure Engineering submitted the low bid of $3,950 for the pavilion design work. The city received two other bids from SMH for $8,800, and from Vireo for $12,500.
The proposed pavilion design would be compatible with recent downtown improvements.
According to McClure, the company’s bid would include the following:
- Design two site options for the proposed pavilion;
- Use of a drone to get an accurate aerial view of the location;
- Develop schematic planting layouts for both concepts to integrate the pavilion with the recent streetscape beautification downtown;
- Attend one, in-person meeting to review the design concepts;
- After receiving input from the city, one concept would be refined for final consideration.
