PAOLA – Work will soon begin on the county’s Agate Street improvements – the final piece of the new detention center project.
On Wednesday, July 31, county commissioners awarded the Agate Street project to low bidder Killough Construction, Inc. for $227,431.
The project includes constructing a parking lot on a vacant tract located at the corner of South Agate and East Shawnee streets, east of the current jail parking lot.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert told commissioners the parking lot would add 22 additional parking spaces for county employees and 16 on-street parking spaces for public use.
“This project once completed, if I understood correctly, closes out our entire jail bonding project,” Commissioner Rob Roberts said. “So it’s good to see this come to a conclusion. Thanks for all the hard work you’ve done on it, Matt.”
Also Wednesday, commissioners awarded a contract for construction engineering services on the project to Baldridge Engineering, LLC for a lump sum not to exceed $8,650. Baldridge was the low bidder.
The rehabilitation project is expected to cover about 500 feet of Agate Street, between Shawnee and Miami streets. The city of Paola has also signed off on the project.
Improvements will include mill and overlay with full-depth patching, a new concrete approach to the administration parking lot, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalks east of the project, the additional parking lot and sidewalks to connect parking lots, according to a county Road and Bridge Department report.
Killough is expected to start the Agate Street work between Aug. 19 and Sept. 23, and the contract is for 30 working days, Oehlert said.
The repairs to Agate Street were made necessary by excessive wear on the street while the Miami County Detention Center was being constructed. The detention center is located at 209 S. Pearl St. next to the Miami County Administration Building and across the street from the Miami County Courthouse.
The project should wrap up late this fall, about five years after county leaders officially broke ground on the new jail in December 2014. County commissioners held a dedication ceremony in November 2017 for the detention center, which began housing inmates in early 2018.
The construction project was funded by a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in April 2013, and the county borrowed about $18.1 million to fund the project, according to Miami County Republic archives.
