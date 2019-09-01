PAOLA – Renewal of the county’s quarter-cent sales tax for roadway construction and improvements will be put before voters in November.
County commissioners voted 5-0 Wednesday, Aug. 28, to put the sales tax question on the ballot. The current quarter-cent sales tax will sunset Dec. 31, 2020. If approved by voters, the renewal would extend the tax for five years – from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2025.
County Administrator Shane Krull said the county has used the tax for the past 19 years to finance a number of roadway construction and improvement projects. The tax not only pays for improvements to the county’s road system, it has also benefited the county’s communities.
The upcoming Agate Street rehabilitation project in Paola is being funded by the quarter-cent sales tax and is expected to cover about 500 feet of Agate, between Shawnee and Miami streets. The project also includes construction of an additional parking lot for county employees and more on-street parking spaces for the public.
Miami County and the city of Louisburg have signed an interlocal cooperation agreement that paves the way for the Metcalf 2.0 road reconstruction project to proceed. The Metcalf Road project — estimated to cost $4,694,000, according to the agreement — covers 4,850 feet, from Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) to 287th Street in Louisburg.
Mid-America Regional Council approved a $3.1 million federal grant Oct. 23, 2018, to improve Metcalf Road. The remaining expense, about $1.6 million, will be divided equally between the city and county, according to the agreement. Each entity would pay about $800,000, based on current cost estimates. Funds collected from the county’s quarter-cent sales tax would be the primary funding source for those costs. Construction is slated to begin in 2022.
Osawatomie used $500,000 it received from the county’s quarter-cent sales tax to make recent improvements to its Main Street.
Spring Hill is looking to use $500,000 of the revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax to improve the busy Spring Hill intersection of 223rd Street and Webster Street in the future, county officials have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.