A rural property in southeast Miami County will once again be transformed into the Emerald City during the Dancefestopia Camping & Music Festival.
This year’s festival will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8, on the property of Wildwood Outdoor Education Center. The property is about 225 acres located on the south side of 399th Street, about a half mile east of U.S. Highway 69 and a quarter mile west of Rockville Road in southeast Miami County north of La Cygne Lake.
Dancefestopia is one of two festivals put on by Borda Productions that takes place on the property each year. The other is Tumbleweed, a country music festival that takes place in May.
This year’s Dancefestopia festival will feature more than 100 DJs, camping, outdoor activities and more, according to the event’s website, www.dancefesto pia.com.
There will be four stages: The Emerald City Main Stage, Lollipop Stage, Pyramid Mountain Stage and Rekinection Stage.
The festival will begin allowing Thursday night campers at 4 p.m., and gates for festival attendees will open at 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at noon Sunday, and all vehicles and people must exit the venue by noon on Monday, Sept. 9, according to the schedule.
A complete festival schedule can be found on the event’s website. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.dancefesto pia.com/tickets.
