LOUISBURG – While the Louisburg Aquatic Center closed for the season on Sunday, a few canines had the last lap.
The city of Louisburg’s first-ever Paws at the Pool event took place Tuesday, Aug. 13, with a dozen dogs and their owners attending the event that evening.
The plunge provided a chance for pets to cool off without the fear of contaminating the water for humans. No two-legged swimmers were permitted in the pool.
The city of Paola will host a similar event, "Dog Day at the Paola Family Pool," from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the pool in Wallace Park. The event is for dogs only, and owners must be in control of their pets at all times. One dog per adult (18 years or older) will be permitted. Admission fee is $5.
A complete list of regulations for the event can be found on the city of Paola's website, www.cityofpaola.com
Most public pools in the area, including Louisburg, Paola, Spring Hill and La Cygne, have closed for the season.
