Jim Cosgrove, also known as Mr. Stinky Feet, rocks out on stage at Louisburg City Park during a previous Music in the Park event. Mr. Stinky Feet will perform Friday night at the Louisburg Library's End of SummerBASH grand finale party on Broadway Street.

LOUISBURG – Broadway Street in downtown Louisburg will close at 6 p.m. Friday for the Louisburg Library's End of SummerBASH grand finale party, according to the city of Louisburg.

Access to Broadway will be closed from the South First Street intersection to the South Third Street intersection, according to the city.

The event is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. in front of the Louisburg Library, 206 S. Broadway St.

Mr. Stinky Feet (Jim Cosgrove) will provide musical entertainment, according to the library’s website. The event also will include “Touch-a-Truck,” for participants to touch, climb and explore all kinds of equipment – including a fire truck, tractor, dump truck and others, according to the library.

The Funnel Cake Truck will be selling concessions.

For weather updates about the event, go to www.louisburglibrary.org.

