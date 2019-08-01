LOUISBURG – Broadway Street in downtown Louisburg will close at 6 p.m. Friday for the Louisburg Library's End of SummerBASH grand finale party, according to the city of Louisburg.
Access to Broadway will be closed from the South First Street intersection to the South Third Street intersection, according to the city.
The event is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. in front of the Louisburg Library, 206 S. Broadway St.
Mr. Stinky Feet (Jim Cosgrove) will provide musical entertainment, according to the library’s website. The event also will include “Touch-a-Truck,” for participants to touch, climb and explore all kinds of equipment – including a fire truck, tractor, dump truck and others, according to the library.
The Funnel Cake Truck will be selling concessions.
For weather updates about the event, go to www.louisburglibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.