OSAWATOMIE - MSA Laundry in Osawatomie will be offering a free laundry day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Volunteers will read to the children, and kids can pick out a book to keep.
Water and snacks will also be provided for the children, according to a news release.
The event is sponsored by Osawatomie Elks Lodge No. 921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.