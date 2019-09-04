Jason P. Holland, 41, soon will be sentenced for unlawfully entering a Louisburg home and assaulting its occupant a year ago.
Holland has been in custody at the Miami County Jail ever since he was arrested shortly after the incident took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 9, 2018.
He initially was accused of unlawfully entering two occupied Louisburg homes within blocks of each other in neighborhoods north of Amity Street between Broadway Street and Metcalf Road. He was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary of a dwelling, one count of aggravated battery and one count of interference with a law enforcement officer.
During a preliminary hearing that took place in May, Judge Amy Harth ruled there was not enough evidence to bind Holland over for trial on the second burglary charge. That charge later was amended by Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder to criminal trespass. The other three charges remained.
A jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, but it was canceled after a plea deal was reached Aug. 21.
Under the terms of the deal, Holland agreed to plead no contest to the aggravated burglary and aggravated battery charges. In return, Sweeney-Reeder agreed to dismiss the criminal trespass and interference with a law enforcement officer charges, as well as recommend a downward durational departure and concurrent sentences for the remaining charges.
The recommended prison sentence will be 34 months, or two years and 10 months. Aggravated burglary of a dwelling is a severity level four person felony that could have included a prison sentence of 38 to 172 months in prison, depending on the defendant’s criminal history. Aggravated battery is a severity level seven person felony that could have included a prison sentence of 11 to 34 months.
After pleading no contest to both charges, Holland was found guilty by Judge Harth. His sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Miami County Courthouse.
