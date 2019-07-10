In just three years, Isinglass Estate has established itself as one of the most popular agritourism locations in Miami County.
Many may be familiar with Isinglass’ wine, but the vineyard is just one of the many rural treasures found on the property.
Isinglass Estate features nearly 600 acres of vines, forests, trails, berries, lakes, fields, stables, facilities and views on its property at 16241 W. 381st St. east of Fontana and north of La Cygne.
The business is owned and operated by Brandon and Sarah Vore, who purchased the property in February 2016.
Isinglass estate has grown since its beginnings, and it now features a winery and tasting room, guest cottage, horses, hiking trails and more.
It has been a frequent participant in the Miami County Farm Tour, and it’s also a frequent destination of the Miami County Trolley.
The growing popularity of Isinglass Estate recently was verified by readers of The Miami County Republic, who voted it Miami County’s third best agritourism site in the annual Best of Miami County Readers’ Choice section.
For more information, visit www.isinglassestate.com.
