Much like the Mississippi River, blues guitarist and singer Jeremiah Johnson takes life as it comes with all of its twists and turns.
Johnson, who began playing at the age of 6, grew up in the blues of St. Louis influenced by legends like Alvin Lee, Hank Williams Sr., Eric Clapton and Hank Williams Jr.
He moved to Texas in 1999 and returned to St. Louis a decade later to blend his new style with that of his hometown roots.
Johnson won the St. Louis Blues Society IBC Challenge in 2011 and advanced to the semifinals to represent St. Louis in Memphis.
Sirius XM’s B.B. Kings Bluesville picked up Johnson the following year, and he immediately became recognized nationwide.
Johnson filmed his docu-concert “Ride the Blues,” and released “Grind,” in 2014. His second album “Blues Heart Attack,” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Blues Charts in 2016.
The latest album, a debut for Ruf Records, “Stratjacket,” debuted at No. 1 on iTunes New Blues Releases and No. 6 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart in 2018.
Johnson performed at the Missouri State Fairgrounds, Connect Live in Acworth, Ga.; Old Daufskie Crab Company in Daufuskie Island, S.C.; Layfayette Park in St. Louis, Uncle Bo’s Bar in Topkea, the Mercury Lounge in Hutchinson, the Belleville Octoberfest in Belleville, Ill.; the Chrome Lounge in Ralston, Neb.; Maggie Malones in Wentzville, Mo.; the Greentree Festival in Kirkwood, Mo.; and the Blues Cruise in St. Louis.
The Jeremiah Johnson Band is scheduled to appear on the Paola Roots Festival stage at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Performing with Johnson are Benet Schaeffer, drums; Frank Bauer, tenor saxophone; and Tony Anthonis, bass guitar.
