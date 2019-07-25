LOUISBURG – Families braved the heat recently to let their imaginations run wild during Louisburg Library’s Kids CREATE Fest, library organizers said.
Participants colored and painted with spray bottles outdoors, and some assembled Legos inside in the air conditioning.
The event took place in the alley behind the library so all the young artists could participate, Library Director Kiersten Allen said in a July 9 email.
The event was part of the Louisburg Library’s SummerBASH program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.