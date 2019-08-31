LOUISBURG — The Louisburg American Legion Truck and Tractor Pull originally scheduled for Saturday night, Aug. 31, at Lewis-Young Park has been canceled due to wet conditions.
Labor Day activities will resume with the Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, in downtown Louisburg.
The celebration continues after the parade with family activities at Legion Park, 403 S. Ninth St., including a kiddie tractor pull, bingo, train rides, obstacle course, moon walk, bungee run, giant slide, a barbecue chicken dinner and musical entertainment.
