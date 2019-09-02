LOUISBURG - Charli Kay decided to take a short nap before the start of the annual Labor Day celebration on Monday, Sept. 2, in downtown Louisburg.
The 15-day-old baby, flanked by mom Lindsay Ogden and grandmother Dreama Werner, wanted to be wide awake for her first parade.
She was among hundreds of people who lined Broadway Street to watch the 45-minute parade that featured everything from antique tractors, a tiny house on a trailer being pulled by a giant Mack truck, and a young cowboy riding a mechanical bull in the back of a pickup truck.
Several churches, politicians, businesses, the Louisburg High School marching band and flag squad, American Legion and VFW veterans, fire and police department vehicles and numerous other entries, including some floats, took part in the parade.
The color guard received warm applause as it marched up Broadway to lead the procession.
After the parade, scores of people migrated to Legion Park where the celebration continued with a kids' obstacle course, kiddie train rides and a kiddie tractor pull, face painting, a dinner sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, bingo, raffles, live music by the Fox Hall Band and other activities Monday afternoon.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office also was on hand with the county's mobile command center. Several representatives of the department, including Sheriff Frank Kelly, greeted residents as they stepped closer to take a look at the command center.
