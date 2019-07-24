PAOLA - The Paola American Legion’s monthly benefit dinner is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Legion building located at 5 W. Delaware St. in Paola.
The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, pie, blueberry muffins, iced tea, water and pop.
A free-will donation will be accepted for the dinner, and the public is welcome to attend.
