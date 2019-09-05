LOUISBURG - The Louisburg Public Works Department has fixed the ruptured water line southwest of the community, the city of Louisburg reported about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Louisburg residents who had low water pressure or were without water should see service restored soon, according to the city of Louisburg.
The city reported about 2 p.m. Thursday that a water line ruptured near U.S. Highway 69 and 283rd Street and that water service had been disrupted.
City workers isolated the break a short time later and started making repairs.
