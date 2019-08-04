LOUISBURG – The city of Louisburg’s proposed property tax mill levy for the 2020 budget year will remain flat at 34.454 mills, compared to last year.
A property owner’s tax bill, though, could go up or down depending on fluctuations in the property’s assessed valuation. The city’s assessed valuation for the current year is up 7.82 percent compared to 2018.
The City Council will hold a budget hearing as part of its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 5. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 215 S. Broadway St.
Other taxing entities – such as the school district, county and library – also factor into a Louisburg property owner’s tax bill.
In 2019, the city portion of a homeowner’s annual property tax bill is $792 on a $200,000 home, for example, which is the lowest for any city government taxing entity in Miami County, based on city figures.
Property and sales taxes account for the largest portions of revenue for the general fund each year. The city’s budgeted general fund revenue for 2020 consists of 46 percent property taxes and 36 percent sales taxes, with all other fees and taxes accounting for 18 percent.
For the city’s general fund expenditures, here is how each $1 is spent: 38.07 cents for police; 22.65 cents for streets (general and transfer); 14.10 cents for fire; 11.44 cents for general government; 7.56 cents for parks; 4.18 cents for zoning and planning; and 2.01 cents for court, according to the city.
Major capital items addressed in 2018-2019 were:
- New street construction, $560,000 for Rockville Road and $280,000 for Danford Drive;
- Fleet needs (fire, police, public works) $165,000;
- Street maintenance, $367,000 in 2017 and $525,000 in 2018;
- New sidewalks, $255,000;
- Utility meter replacement program, $150,000;
- Parks improvements, $111,000.
The city’s 2020 budget priorities and challenges, as identified by the council and staff, are adequately funding capital needs and service levels, including: fleet needs for fire, police and public works; street maintenance program; sidewalk enhancement/replacement; police department IT and equipment needs; utility meter replacement program; comprehensive plan implementation; utility maintenance; stormwater improvements; and the new wastewater treatment plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.