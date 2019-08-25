LOUISBURG – Louisburg USD 416 is welcoming 16 new teachers to the school district in the 2019-20 school year. Some of the new educators are already familiar with the community as former Louisburg students.
The following information provides a short bio and comment from each of new teachers.
CIRCLE GROVE PRESCHOOL
TAMMY POE
Tammy is a new Pre-K teacher at Circle Grove Preschool. She grew up in Johnson, Kan., and graduated with an Elementary/Early Childhood degree from Emporia State University. She and her husband Jeff have lived in Louisburg for 14 years. They have a daughter Anna and a son Garrett who both attend LMS. Tammy taught for 10 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
“I am looking forward to teaching again. It will be a fun year in Pre-K!”
BROADMOOR ELEMENTARY
KARLEEN CARLSON
Karleen is teaching fifth grade at Broadmoor. She grew up in Louisburg and graduated from LHS in 2012. Karleen attended Kansas State University and received a bachelor’s in Elementary Education in 2016.
“I am excited to be back in purple and white, and I’m looking forward to working with some amazing teachers!”
CAMBRIA FLEMING
Cambria is a new special education teacher at Broadmoor. She grew up in Olathe and earned a bachelor’s from MidAmerica Nazarene University and a master’s from Pittsburg State University. She lives in Paola and is married with two daughters, ages 16 and 21. This is her ninth year of teaching elementary special education. Cambria works with a facility dog from Kansas Specialty Dog Service in Washington, Kan. She said Dyson is a seven-year-old black Labrador Retriever, which models appropriate behavior, teaches positive interaction, has a calming effect and provides unconditional love to students.
“I am looking forward to learning from my new colleagues and working with the amazing students of Broadmoor Elementary.”
ROCKVILLE ELEMENTARY
COURTNEY BURDETTE
Courtney is a school social worker at Rockville. Courtney said she was born and raised in Manhattan, Kan., so she is a true Wildcat at heart. She attended Kansas State University and earned two bachelor’s degrees – one in Psychology and a second in Family Studies and Community Services with a Leadership Studies minor. She also has a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Kansas. Courtney said she is married to a wonderful husband and they have a daughter and a dog.
“I am increasingly excited to be a Louisburg Wildcat and look forward to building relationships with the students and families of USD 416.”
SHELBY MARTEN
Shelby is the new physical education teacher at Rockville. Originally from Valley Center, Kan., Shelby graduated from Emporia State University with a degree in Physical and Health Education and a minor in Coaching.
“This year I am most excited about building new relationships with my students and using my passion for physical activity to spark a love for exercise in my students. I am so excited to be in this community and I already feel so welcomed and loved by my colleagues and the school district!”
JANA PEIRCE
Jana is the special education teacher at Rockville. Jana is from David City, Neb., a small town about an hour from Lincoln. After high school, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with a degree in Inclusive Early Childhood Education. She has been teaching Early Childhood Education for five years in Kansas City, Kan. Jana said most of her immediate family still lives in Nebraska but she will be getting married in Edgerton, Kan., in April.
“This community has opened their arms to the new Louisburg teachers, so I am very excited to be part of such a supportive and positive community as well as teaching a group of amazing students and helping them achieve their goals and grow!”
LOUISBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL
KAREN DILLON
Karen is the new sixth-grade English and language arts teacher at LMS. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University. Her husband is Jim, and her two children are students at LHS where Calvin is a senior and Katie Grace is a sophomore.
“I can’t wait to work with the wonderful staff and students at LMS.”
LINDSAY DOUGLAS
Lindsay is the new social worker at LMS. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University and her master’s degree at the University of Kansas. Lindsay spent the majority of her career working at Johnson County Mental Health, spent four years as social worker at Gardner Edgerton High School and transferred to LMS to be closer to her home in Drexel, Mo., where she resides with her husband and two-year-old daughter.
“I am impressed with the support the school receives from the community, and I’m eager to work with the middle school students to focus on prevention and early intervention.”
WENDY MACOUBRIE
Wendy is the new seventh-grade science teacher at LMS. She graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Architectural Engineering and later returned to school at Ottawa University for education. Wendy is from Newton, Kan. She is married with two daughters, one in the seventh grade and the other a freshman.
“This year I am looking forward to teaching science with a great team at LMS!”
LEIGH VOSSELER
Leigh is the new seventh-grade language arts teacher at LMS. After graduating from LHS, she attended Baker University where she earned a bachelor’s in English and a master’s in Education. She and her husband, Tommy, live in Spring Hill and have two children.
“I am really excited about returning to the classroom after being a stay-at-home mom for the last seven years.”
JEFF WiLKERSON
Jeff is the special education teacher at LMS. He has taught for 16 years. Before accepting the position, Jeff worked in a special day school, taught K-12 physical education and was the director of an alternative school. He has also coached girls basketball, football, and golf throughout his career. He has a master’s in Educational Leadership, a master’s in Special Education, a bachelor’s in Physical Education and a minor in Science. The last couple of years he has received several hours of training in how to implement trauma informed care strategies for students as well as strategies that help students with autism.
“I believe every child needs a champion in their life to thrive in the classroom. Through the past several years, I have personally seen how frequently children come to school with the belief that they are a ‘nobody’ or school is the ‘enemy.’ Part of being a student’s champion is understanding the function of their behavior and never giving up on them despite the behavior. I firmly believe that behaviors significantly impact the child’s ability to learn in the classroom: therefore, it is my job as an educator to structure the learning environment to be functional as well as provide a place for children to feel safe and secure. Dr. James Comer of Yale stated, ‘No significant learning can occur without a significant relationship.’ I remind myself this daily as I work with students with challenging behaviors. My first rule is building a meaningful relationship with the student because I believe children do not learn from people they do not like. If a student has deficits in social/emotional skills such as regulating and expressing emotions, I should be working on developing strategies to support him/her in the classroom. Always keeping the iceberg analogy in mind. Sometimes the behavior we observe is only the tip of the iceberg. We must be willing to consider what is happening below the surface if we want to genuinely help our students.”
LOUISBURG HIGH SCHOOL
JESSICA BRUMMEL
Jessica is the district’s assistant director of bands and fifth-grade general music teacher. She will work with students at Louisburg High School, Louisburg Middle School and Broadmoor Elementary. She grew up in Louisburg and attended K-12 schools in the district. After graduating from LHS, Jessica attended Kansas State University where she graduated this past year with a bachelor’s of Music Education.
“It’s great to be back. I’m excited to teach the next generation of Louisburg Wildcats!”
JILLIAN BUTTS
Jillian is teaching family and consumer sciences at LHS. She is from Spring Hill and went to Kansas State University. Jillian said she is excited to have her own classroom and wants to make a difference in her students’ lives.
“It is important to me that my students take the things they learn in my class and use them out in their everyday lives, especially after high school.”
JAKE HINSON
Jake will teach social studies at LHS. Jake grew up in Olathe and graduated from Olathe South High School in 2012. He attended the University of Saint Mary and McMurry University where he graduated in 2017. He lives in Overland Park.
“I’m most excited about having my own classroom and building relationships with each of my students.”
JESSY SCHRIEFER
Jessy is the technology teacher at LHS and LMS. He grew up in Elkhorn, Wis., and moved to Louisburg in August 2008. Jessy said he has lived in Louisburg ever since and graduated from neighboring Paola High School. He completed his associate’s degree at Johnson County Community College and then received a bachelor’s in Secondary Education in Mathematics. He completed a Praxis to be certified to teach middle and high school math, business and technology. Jessy just finished his EMT certification at Neosho County Community College over the summer and is a first-year teacher after serving as a para last year at LHS. Jessy said he is really excited to be teaching multiple classes with many different skills and ages.
“All my students are having fun and learning a lot of new life skills that they can take with them and use in the future.”
ZEB TIEDEMAN
Zeb is the school district’s new band director. He will work with students at LHS, LMS and Broadmoor Elementary. His wife Shelley teaches in Belton, Mo., and his two kids are Harmony, 7, and Owen, 5. Zeb grew up in Loveland, Colo., and went to college at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He won a state championship in marching band, participated in the Colorado All-State Band for three years, and marched with the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps. He moved to Liberal, Kan., for his first band directing job as a middle school director who also assisted the high school marching band. He spent 10 years in Liberal, growing the middle school program. The roster of band students doubled and the kids were known for participating in honor bands across the state.
“My new position in Louisburg was a true Godsend. I am very excited to have my own high school program and begin a new chapter in life. I especially look forward to honoring the legacy of Mr. Cisetti and making the program my own. The Louisburg band program will continue to do great things and visit new places!”
