Sixteen new teachers have joined the Louisburg USD 416 staff in the 2019-20 school year. They gathered recently for a photo along with new middle school Assistant Principal Pete Proctor and new student teacher Kallie O'Keefe at Timbercreek restaurant in Louisburg, before the start of a Louisburg Rotary Club lunch meeting where the educators were the guests of honor of the Rotary and the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce. Pictured (front row, from left) are Cambria Fleming, Jillian Butts, Lindsay Douglas, Tammy Poe, Karleen Carlson, Wendy Macoubrie, Jana Peirce, Jessy Schriefer, Leigh Vosseler; (back row) Courtney Burdette, Karen Dillon, Shelby Marten, Jessica Brummel, Jake Hinson, Kallie O'Keefe, Pete Proctor, Zeb Tiedeman and Jeff Wilkerson.