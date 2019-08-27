OLATHE – A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident near U.S. Highway 169 and 151st Street on Sunday, Aug. 25, according to an Olathe Police Department report.
Olathe police officers responded at 11 a.m. Sunday to a report that a motorcycle left the roadway in the area. The victim was located nearby and pronounced dead at the scene. Later, he was identified as Bryan Hunt, according to the police report.
Hunt was apparently the sole occupant of the motorcycle, according to the report.
The Olathe Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
