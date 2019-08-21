K-State Research & Extension Marais des Cygnes District is hosting a Medicare Basics Program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Topics covered in the class include Medicare eligibility, when and how to enroll in Medicare and how working after age 65 may impact your Medicare coverage. The different parts of Medicare will be explained, including Medicare Parts A & B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Supplement Plans, according to a news release.
“Major life changes are often scary,” said Kathy Goul, family and consumer science agent. “When considering retirement or planning for future health care, it is important to gather as much information as possible before making your decisions. The goal of this program is to provide a good foundation of information to help individuals navigate their decision-making process.”
The class will be taught by Goul and Kay Voorhees, certified SHICK volunteer for East Central Kansas Aging & Disability Resource Center.
The class will be held at the K-State Research & Extension office located at 104 S. Brayman St. in Paola.
For more information, or to register for the program, call (913) 294-4306 or email Goul at kgoul@ksu.edu.
