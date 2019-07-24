PAOLA - Paola United Methodist Church will be hosting an auction and BBQ dinner Saturday, Aug. 10.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 209 S. Silver St.
A free-will donation will be collected for the dinner, and the proceeds from both the auction and the dinner will be used to further the church’s youth and family ministries, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.