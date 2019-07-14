PAOLA - The Miami County Fair kicked off Sunday, July 14, with the 4-H Horse Show at the main arena at the fairgrounds in Wallace Park.
It was just the beginning of what is scheduled to be a busy couple of weeks of fair activities, with the main events occurring next week.
There are a full slate of activities set to take place Saturday, July 20, including the pet show and fishing skillathon in the morning and Barnyard Olympics and ATV Flat Track Races in the evening.
More activities will take place throughout the weekend and into next week, including the 71st annual Paola Rotary Club Parade at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
FFA and 4-H participants will be busy with their projects, presentations, competitions and showings throughout the week. One of the highlights will be the 4-H fashion show, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, in Building No. 4.
The carnival in Wallace Park will run from 6 to 10 p.m. July 24-27.
The popular Mutton Bustin’ competition will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the rodeo arena, and the rodeo will close out the week Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Young ladies participating in the sweetheart, princess and queen fair pageant competitions will be selling tickets throughout the week. One change this year is that all of the royalty will be crowned before the start of the Mutton Bustin’ competition Thursday night.
Another change is the return of the draft horse pull. The free event will be held in the main arena following the annual Rotary Fair Parade on the evening of Wednesday, July 24.
A full schedule of events and more information about the fair is included in the special preview section inserted in the July 17 edition of The Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.