PAOLA — For more than a decade, local and regional artists have performed on Saturday evenings throughout the summer as the sun set on Park Square.
Music on the Square wrapped up its 14th season Saturday, Aug. 17, as Noah Davis and Company, a British rock soul and blues band, paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
The free summer music series, which also featured Stanton Circle, 3 Bricks Shy, Into the Gray and Prairie Wind, is sponsored by the Miami County Arts Coalition.
Noah Davis and Company featured local drummer Tony Trabucco.
“It has been one of our best summers,” said Lacy Draznik, director of Music on the Square and member of the Miami County Arts Coalition board.
“We have had great weather for it this summer,” she said. “We are looking into adding more activities and seeing what genres people are interested in.”
Community members are encouraged to participare in a survey about Music on the Square that organizers plan to post on the website www.micoarts.org.
It is also the 50th anniversary of another great musical festival, Woodstock, held at Max Yasgur’s 601-acre dairy farm in the town of Bethel, N.Y., on Aug. 15-18 in 1969.
Noah Davis and Company opened the final Saturday of Music on the Square with original pieces “Magic,” “Kansas City Girl,” and “Moonlight Lady.”
Davis was ready for the special evening.
“I wore my Woodstock T-shirt for a weekend of music that brought so many people together 50 years ago this summer,” Davis said.
Other bands to play at the Music on the Square summer series were: Quite Frankly, Sylvia Dawn Band and Tracer Heights.
The free concert summer series featured music ranging from classic rock to soul and blues, and psychedelic roots music to Americana and classic country.
