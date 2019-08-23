Music is a way of life for the Nace Brothers, sharing their love for song for 37 years now.
The legacy runs deeper than that. The band members are the fourth generation to carry on the musical performing tradition started in the 19th century by their great-great-grandfather Valandingham Nace. He was a classically trained violinist.
Their grandfather Percy was a multi-instrumentalist and square dance signal caller in the 1920s and 30s.
Johnny Nace followed in the musical footsteps of Valandingham and Percy, playing at rural dances to house bands and regional radio and television programs “Hillbilly Jamboree,” and “Circle Six Ranch.” Part of the golden age of radio, Jonnny wrote songs like “Sing Me the Blues” and “Blues Notes.”
As a tribute to their father, the Nace Brothers recorded “Release of Steel” in 1997.
The singers and songwriters have performed with a who’s who of acclaimed musicians like Jimmy Buffett, Bo Diddley, Merle Haggard, The Guess Who, The Rainmakers, Delbert McClinton and Pat Green.
Their hit song “Club 15,” was also featured on a compilation album “Margaritaville Café — Late Night Menu,” featuring Jimmy Buffett.
The Nace Brothers band are David Nace, lead vocals and drums; Jimmy Nace, guitar, vocals and songwriter; Chase McRoy, acoustic and electric bass and vocals; and T.J. Erhardt, keyboard, accordion and vocals.
The Nace Bothers are part of the 30th anniversary of the Paola Roots Festival, scheduled to take the stage at 6:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
The Nace Brothers have performed at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Mo.; the Concordia Fair in Concordia, Mo.; Walton Art Center in Fayetteville, Ark.; the Corner Bar in Indianapolis, the Moose Lodge in Kansas City, Kan.; the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, the BurgFest in Warrensburg, Mo.; Dirty Harry’s in Blue Springs, Mo.; the Acoustic Trio at Ozark Village and the Captains at Lake Lotawana, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.