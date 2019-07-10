FONTANA — Netherfield Natural Farm, LLC is a bed and breakfast located in a farm setting near Fontana.
The farm is a “self-sustaining place for visitors who are looking to have a rural agrarian experience on their vacation,” according to the farm’s website. “It’s like ‘farm to table’ but better — the table is right on the farm.”
Netherfield’s rooms have a full closet, a stocked bookshelf, television with satellite, and wifi, and breakfast is included with a guest’s stay, according to its website.
Netherfield Natural Farm is owned by Scott Shappell and his family.
“When we moved to this house, we gave it the name of Netherfield, after one of the main locations in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, one of our favorite stories,” the family says on the farm’s website. “Even our chickens and other birds are named after Pride and Prejudice characters.”
This year, Netherfield Natural Farm took second place in the Best Agritourism category of Best of Miami County.
The farm has a long history. The Vance family moved from Illinois to Kansas in 1865 to homestead on the property, according to the farm’s website at www.netherfieldnaturalfarm.com
“They worked the land (cattle ranching and family farming) and most likely lived in a simple cabin-like home until 1882, when they built this house (it appears our kitchen area is built on the foundation of the original structure),” according to the website. “Our guest rooms are named in honor of the original family: Jesse and Rhoda Vance (the parents), son William and his wife, Edna, daughter Mary, and son Bert.
The Vance grandchildren held on to the farm until 1949.
Netherfield Natural Farm is located at 24126 Kansas Highway 7, Fontana. For more information about the bed and breakfast, call (202) 487-6742 or go to stay@nether fieldnaturalfarm.com.
