Visiting New Lancaster General Store in rural Miami County is like taking a trip back in time.
The store, located at 36688 New Lancaster Road northeast of Fontana, offers a variety of Kansas art, gifts, antiques and wine from Middle Creek Winery.
Stephen and Kristin Graue own the general store, which was established in 1874 as a farmers co-op and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The general store is also a partner/member site of Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area.
Once a creamery, the store traded in milk, butter, chickens, eggs and grain. Today, visitors can sample wines, walk through the vineyard across the road, shop for unique gifts, sit on the old porch, have a picnic or play croquet in the park.
The old creamery room seats 26 people, and it is available for events.
The general store also is a common stop for the Miami County Trolley.
Although the store is tucked away in rural Miami County, word has gotten out about its unique offerings, and it recently was voted the county’s second best historic site in The Miami County Republic’s annual Best of Miami County Readers’ Choice Awards section.
For more information, go online to www.newlancastergeneralstore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.