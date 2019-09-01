LOUISBURG — A stretch of Metcalf Road north of Kansas Highway 68 (Amity Street) in Louisburg will be closed to through traffic for seven working days, starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a culvert extension project.
The work will take place on Metcalf Road between K-68 and North Third Street in Louisburg. The detour route during the closure will be Broadway Street to North Third Street, Project Manager Matt Oehlert told county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to execute a $119,687.50 contract with WCI, Inc. to proceed with construction of the culvert extension. The total project is scheduled for 90 calendar days.
“I did speak with the contractor last week about minimizing the impact for the traveling public,” Oehlert said. “Seven working days would be the duration it (Metcalf) was closing at the beginning to be able to do the excavation that is necessary.”
After that initial work is completed, the road would be reopened to the traveling public for most of the project while the WCI construction crew continues work off the roadway. Oehlert said Metcalf Road between K-68 and North Third Street would close again to through traffic for about one week near the end of the project to allow for the crew to complete backfill work and pour concrete.
Commission Chair Phil Dixon, who represents the Louisburg area, commended Oehlert and WCI for minimizing the time one of Louisburg’s busiest north-south thoroughfares would have to be closed to through traffic.
This joint project between the city of Louisburg and Miami County will extend the culvert to allow for the completion of the city’s North Metcalf Road sidewalk project constructed earlier this year, according to a city news release.
