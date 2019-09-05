OSAWATOMIE – Ninety percent of college students who visit their college counseling center show up because they’re experiencing anxiety, and in many cases it’s because they lack the skills to manage their everyday lives, according to an Osawatomie Public Library news release.
The Osawatomie library will launch an eight-week series called “Adulting 101” on Tuesday, Sept. 10, that will provide information that teens need to know on a variety of topics – from opening a checking account to changing a flat tire.
The series is for teens only and no parents are allowed, library organizers said. The series provides an opportunity to learn necessary skills from the experts and eat some pizza, according to the release.
Each session begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Oct. 29 at the Osawatomie Public Library, located at 527 Brown Ave.
The following is a list of the sessions:
- Sept. 10 – Negotiation Skills and Conflict Resolution. Learn how to negotiate and have uncomfortable conversations to resolve conflict. The Osawatomie Police Department also will be on hand to talk about how a person’s legal status changes at age 18 and to answer questions on topics such as what to do if a person is pulled over by a law enforcement officer and how to pay a ticket.
- Sept. 17 – Banking 101. First Option Bank will answer financial questions like how to open a checking account, create a budget, write a check, get a credit card and why good credit is important. The bank representative also will talk about saving for the future and answer questions.
- Sept. 24 – Keep It Clean. Liza Blanc will discuss how to keep a house/room/dorm clean and organized. She will also talk about safe cleaning products and what chemicals should never be mixed. The session also will provide information about doing laundry and answer questions such as, “Can you really mix colors and whites?” Bleach, fabric softener and proper use of a dryer will be addressed.
- Oct. 1 – Automotive Care 101. Jason Folsom and Blake Madden will talk about skills every car owner should have, such as how to change a tire, how to check the oil, what to do if the engine starts knocking, how to use jumper cables and other topics.
- Oct. 8 – Legalese 101. HR Block and Farmers Insurance representatives will discuss what a person should know when filing a tax return, and how to obtain auto, health care and renters insurance. Other topics include how to register to vote and what to do if a person is called for jury duty.
- Oct. 15 – Let’s Eat. Cooking 101. Connie Hebert will discuss making healthy eating choices and getting enough to eat while staying on a budget.
- Oct. 22 – The Telephone Game. The session will provide information on making appointments on the phone with professionals such as doctors and dentists, as well as how to make a positive impression on the phone and in person. Other topics include practicing phone etiquette.
- Oct. 29 – Home Maintenance 101. Ed Beaudry and Ted Bartlett will share basic home repair skills, as well as what tools a person should keep handy, what to do if a fuse blows, how to unclog a drain and other topics.
For more information, call Amanda Murphy at the Osawatomie Public Library at 913-755-2136.
