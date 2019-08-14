The Oz Garden Club is inviting residents to purchase colorful mums provided by Back Home Nursery to support the Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden.
The 9-inch mums cost $12 each, and they come in a variety of colors, including red, pink, orange, yellow, bronze, white or purple.
The mum sale begins Monday, Aug. 19, and will continue until Sept. 12. The pickup location will be Back Home Nursery at 36545 W. 347th St.
The club’s youth and adults will be out soon with order forms, and the club is partnering with several businesses as well for pre-orders, according to the club’s Facebook page.
Orders also will be taken at the club’s veggie stand.
