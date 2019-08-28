LOUISBURG — Labor Day weekend activities will be in high gear at Louisburg.
Truck and tractor pulls are set to take place Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, at the community’s Lewis-Young Park, located northwest of the city on Jingo Road. The 48th annual truck and tractor pulls begin at 7 p.m. both nights.
The event is sponsored by Louisburg American Legion John P. Hand Post No. 250. The Sons of the American Legion will be selling concessions.
Friday night will feature everything from antique tractors to stock 4 x 4 trucks, with competitors in numerous tractor classes ranging from 3500-A to 7500-I.
Saturday night will feature Missouri State Tractor Pullers Association-sponsored 10500 hot stock tractors, 9500 pro field tractors, 6200 pro stock trucks, 6200 2WD trucks, 6400 light limited super stock tractors, 3.0 diesel 4 x 4 trucks, 2.6 diesel 4 x 4 trucks, 6000 modified tractors and open classes.
The celebration continues with the annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, in downtown Louisburg.
After the parade a variety of family activities will take place at American Legion Park, 403 S. Ninth St., including a kiddie tractor pull, bingo, train rides, obstacle course, moon walk, bungee run, giant slide, a barbecue chicken dinner and musical entertainment.
