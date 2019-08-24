Popa Chubby plays the blues injected with a shot of danger, throwing in his influences from Jimi Hendrix, Cream and Led Zepplin.
Chubby started playing more than 25 years ago.
Chubby, born Ted Horowitz, grew up in New York. He started as a punk guitarist for Screaming Mad George at New York’s CBGB’s. Other groups playing at the venue at the time included the Ramones, the Cramp and the Voidoids with Richard Hell.
He has a stage presence one won’t forget after seeing him at the Paola Roots Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24. Chubby is scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Chubby has a shaved head, tattooed arms and a goatee.
Chubby describes himself as “the Stooges meet Buddy Guy, Motorhead meets Muddy Waters and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson.”
Chubby has created his own sound that is dangerous and a real part of the Blues.
Chubby draws his inspiration from his issues, but sees the bigger picture as well, one that is much bigger than himself.
Chubby has performed at Mammoth Lakes Bluesapalooza, the World Café Live in Philadelphia, a special Hendrix set at the Iriudum in New York, Chan’s in Woodstock, R.I.; Southgate House in Newport, Ky.; Moe’s Alley in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the Rhythm Room in Phoenix, Az.; Malainey’s in Long Beach, Calif.; Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas and Sam’s Burger Joint in San Antonio to name a few.
His albums include “Universal Breakdown Blues,” “The Catfish,” “Back to New York City,” “Two Dogs,” and “Prime Cuts: The Very Best of the Beast from the East.”
