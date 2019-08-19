OSAWATOMIE – The Marais des Cygnes River spilled out of its banks over the weekend before receding below flood stage.
The river crested at 31.6 feet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 – 3.6 feet above minor flood stage of 28 feet at Osawatomie, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The river had dropped below flood stage overnight Sunday. The NWS reported the river level was at 27.3 feet at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
The latest minor flooding marked the second time in August the river topped flood stage. On Aug. 2, NWS reported the river crested at 35.9 feet at 7:20 p.m. that Friday at Osawatomie, nearly 8 feet above minor flood stage.
Miami County was in a flash flood watch on Saturday after thunderstorms produced heavy rainfall across the region. The NWS also issued a river flood warning on Saturday, which expired Monday.
