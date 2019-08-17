190821_mr_Amity_01

Traffic on a portion of westbound Amity Street in Louisburg will be restricted to one lane Aug. 20-22 for road repairs.

LOUISBURG – Westbound traffic on a portion of Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) in Louisburg will be reduced to one lane for three days next week for road repairs.

The right lane will be closed west of the Metcalf Road and Amity Street intersection for pothole repairs in front of Kasper Auto Parts (NAPA) and Dollar General from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 20-22, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

