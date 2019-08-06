OSAWATOMIE — Trojan Elementary was abuzz with activity on Saturday, Aug. 3, as volunteers representing businesses, organizations, churches and others gathered to participate in the Osawatomie Rotary Club-sponsored Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event.
The event helped more than 270 students in Osawatomie USD 367 prepare for school.
In a post on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page, event organizers said more than $20,000 worth of backpacks, school supplies, clothing and shoe vouchers, hygiene kits, haircuts, twin beds, dental screenings/fluoride treatment, vision screenings, books, bicycle helmets, booster seats and other items were given away that morning in the school’s gym.
As part of that effort, the Osawatomie Rotary Club and Web Hawkins Foundation contributed $7,000 in vouchers for children to purchase new clothes and shoes for school.
In its Facebook post, the Osawatomie Rotary Club thanked everyone who donated time, money and supplies for the event.
“The kids were excited and grateful for all that was given,” organizers said in the post. “What a great community to be a part of!”
The Osawatomie Rotary Club’s 2019 service project was also part of S.O.S this year. The club is building, donating and delivering 20 twin beds to children who currently do not have a bed to sleep in.
The club’s build day is Aug. 17. In addition to the new beds, the 20 Osawatomie USD 367 students will receive a mattress, new bedding and a pillow.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help build beds on Aug. 17 can contact the Osawatomie Rotary Club for more information.
S.O.S. continues to grow. The event served 201 Osawatomie students last year.
