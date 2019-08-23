Samantha Fish is ready to rock the blues at the 30th annual Paola Roots Festival.
Fish is the headline act on Friday, Aug. 23.
She is releasing her sixth solo album and first on Rounder Records with “Kill or Be Kind,” in September.
The album features 11 tracks including the title song of the set “Kill or Be Kind,” the Memphis rhythm and blues of “Trying Not to Fall in Love With You,” and the electric cigar box stomp “Bulletproof.”
Other songs on the album include: “You Got It Bad (Better Than You Ever Had),” “Farewell My Fair Weather,” “Dream Girl,” “Love Your Lies,” and “She Don’t Live Here Anymore.”
The album was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis. It was produced by three-time Grammy winner Scott Billington and mixed by two-time Grammy winner Steve Reynolds.
Fish, a rocking guitarist and singer from Kansas City, Mo., is a young singer with an old soul for the blues.
Fish has been busy since last performing at the Paola Roots Festival in 2016, touring in Guitar Town in Copper Mountain, Colo.; the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland, Hot August Music Festival in Warren, Pa.; Wilmington, Del.; Duluth, Minn.; and the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas.
She is one of the rising blues stars at the age of 24. Fish has been performing for nine years now, taking the stage for the first time at age 15.
She won a Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Debut with the release of “Runaway” in 2011. She also cut “Black Wind Howlin’” in 2013.
Fish has shared the stage with blues performers like Buddy Guy, Tab Benoit and Johnny Lang.
She grew up with a passion for Hill Country Blues and got to meet some of her favorite blues artists, including Lightnin Malcom, at the King Biscuit Music Festival when she was 17. Fish would later record with Malcom at the Zebra Ranch.
