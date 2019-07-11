LOUISBURG – Area residents will have an opportunity to talk with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran in Louisburg on Monday, July 15.
The Republican senator from Kansas plans to make one of his listening tour stops from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Louisburg City Hall, which is located at 215 S. Broadway St.
Residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts on “critical issues facing Kansas and the nation,” according to a post on the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
