PAOLA – Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Miami County Medical Center at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, after receiving a report that a victim was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies were initially told the victim stopped to assist a motorist in the area of Hedge Lane, north of 383rd Street, and was shot during an altercation, according to a sheriff’s office report.
After further investigation, sheriff’s deputies determined the unidentified victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no suspects were involved in the incident, according to the report.
The sheriff’s office report said that at no time was the public in danger.
“The Miami County Sheriff’s Office makes citizens’ safety a top priority and would have notified the public if we believed there was a threat to the citizens,” according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing.
