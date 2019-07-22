The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a half dozen car burglaries that occurred over the weekend north of Osawatomie.
Unknown suspects entered two unlocked vehicles in the 32800 block of Primrose Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 7:35 a.m. Saturday, July 20, according to a sheriff’s office report. The reporting party located some of the missing property in the 32700 block of Primrose, according to the report. No damage to the vehicle was reported.
Nearby, in the 32700 block of Manor Road, unknown suspects entered one unlocked vehicle sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s report. No damage was reported.
Unknown suspects entered three vehicles at one address in the 31000 block of West 327th Street sometime between 1:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s report. No damage was reported.
Anyone who noticed something suspicious or who has security cameras in the area of these burglaries is asked to contact the investigations division at the sheriff’s office, located at 209 S. Pearl St. in Paola. The non-emergency phone number is (913) 294-3232.
Capt. Matthew Kelly reminds residents to keep their vehicles locked, and to bring valuables inside or hide them from plain sight.
He said having motion lights or some form of lighting for the driveway and residence is important, and security cameras are also helpful. Kelly said it’s a good idea to keep a list of serial numbers for items.
