PAOLA — Cornerstone Performing Arts will be presenting “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose” this fall, and local aspiring actors are encouraged to audition for the show.
Auditions are set to take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Paola Community Center, located at 905 E. Wea St.
Those who audition must be at least 10 years old, and they are asked to bring headshots.
Interested people can sign up for an audition time slot using SignUp Genius. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Shows currently are scheduled to take place Nov. 8 and 9.
For more information, go to www.cornerstoneperformingarts.com.
