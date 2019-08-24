Lucie Silvas hit the charts in the United Kingdom when she burst onto the scene in 2000 with “It’s Too Late.”
The single from her extended play debut album “Forget Me Not,” charted at No. 62.
Four years later, the singer and songwriter from London was in the top 10 with “What You’re Made of,” which went all the way to No. 7. The song was released in eight other countries.
Her first solo album, “Breathe In,” was well received, climbing to No. 11 on the charts in the UK and landing at No. 1 in the Netherlands.
“Breath In” hit platinum in the UK, the Netherlands and Spanish Music Producers.
Her second album “The Same Side,” was released in 2006 and rose to No. 5 in the Netherlands. The album hit gold in the Netherlands.
She released her third studio album “Letters to Ghosts” in 2015.
Silvas released four studio albums, two extended play recordings, 13 music videos and 20 singles.
She is on tour with stops at the Boulder Theater in Colorado, Rockwood in New York, World Café in Philadelphia, Rockwave Music and Arts Festival in LaGrange, Ga., and the Java Music Club in Vienna.
Silvas is scheduled to take the Paola Roots Festival stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
