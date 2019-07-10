A fundraiser called Erin Lyon’s T-Shirts & Tiaras Benefit will take place Saturday, July 13, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
Lyon, who is well known in Miami County for her work with SAFEHOME and previously with Big Brothers Big Sisters, recently was diagnosed with heart failure.
A spaghetti dinner and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., and a live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m. There also will be a wine pull and 50/50 drawing.
The suggested donation at the door is $10, and children 10 and under are free.
Organizers are still looking for donations for the auctions, and anyone willing to help is encouraged to call Ava Keimig at (913) 285-2594, Heather George at (913) 731-3229 or Michele Bridges at (913) 731-2397.
