190703_mr_lyon_01

Brian McCauley / Staff Photo

Erin Lyon is still recovering after suffering heart failure early this year. A fundraiser for her is set to take place Saturday, July 13, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

 Brian McCauley / Staff Photo

A fundraiser called Erin Lyon’s T-Shirts & Tiaras Benefit will take place Saturday, July 13, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Lyon, who is well known in Miami County for her work with SAFEHOME and previously with Big Brothers Big Sisters, recently was diagnosed with heart failure.

A spaghetti dinner and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., and a live auction will begin at 7:30 p.m. There also will be a wine pull and 50/50 drawing.

The suggested donation at the door is $10, and children 10 and under are free.

Organizers are still looking for donations for the auctions, and anyone willing to help is encouraged to call Ava Keimig at (913) 285-2594, Heather George at (913) 731-3229 or Michele Bridges at (913) 731-2397.

Editor and Publisher Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.