LOUISBURG — Most attendees of a workshop July 9 at City Hall agreed the city needs to address stormwater runoff issues that have produced everything from an unsanitary “river” running through a backyard to flooded basements, soil erosion, and other issues every time there’s a heavy rain.
But they didn’t agree about how to pay for the repairs.
Property owners, which made up most of the nearly 60 people who attended the special session, were in opposition of the city’s proposed use of benefit districts to help pay for the improvements. Inside a benefit district, each property that would benefit from the improvements was to be assessed a fee, which varied based on the property’s size and other variables.
Under the proposed benefit districts, property owners would only be footing part of the bill, while the city would also pay a percentage of the improvements.
Council members at their Feb. 4 meeting voted 4-0 to accept a stormwater master plan produced by engineering firm Olsson. The council also retained Olsson to engineer the first two projects on the master plan’s priority list: North Third and North Broadway ($56,964), and Shoreline and Broadmoor ($220,176).
Several property owners who live within the proposed benefit districts spoke against the proposal when Mayor Marty Southard asked for public comment. After each property owner spoke, the council chambers echoed with applause from the audience.
The other four main capital improvement projects slated for repairs at some future point include: South Fifth and South Broadway ($1.35 million); South Ninth and South Rogers ($1.11 million); South First and South Vine ($677,000); and North Ninth and North Metcalf ($354,000).
When the council in February discussed how to pay for these projects, possible funding mechanisms included combined debt and benefit districts for new infrastructure and to consider use of current sales tax to accommodate the city portion of debt-funded projects or any difference in annual maintenance costs not funded by existing or expanded fees.
The city had invited property owners in the two proposed benefit districts to attend the workshop. Last summer, the city also sought public input through a stormwater questionnaire in their utility bills as well as holding an open house to talk about stormwater.
After listening to residents’ concerns at the July 9 workshop, the council directed city staff to research other possible funding sources for the improvements.
City Administrator Nathan Law said he would explore other options and report back to the council. He indicated it would be at least August or possibly longer in order to have time to research and prepare a plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.