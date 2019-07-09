PAOLA — Travel writer Jacquée Thomas lives by the motto of: “Life is romantic; all you need to do is look to your immediate environment to find what inspires the romantic in you!”
That passion to discover the romantic atmosphere of small-town life has once again led her back to Paola, where she is set up as a writer in residence at the Paola Inn & Suites.
Thomas, who is based in Chicago and uses the pen name Jacquée T, previously visited Paola during the winters of 2015 and 2016. At that time she was writing for a website called www.aromanticsperspec tive.com, where she covered everything from first dates and cinema choices to wine and travel.
She’s now back in Paola, arriving in town June 30 to gather experiences and sponsors for her new website called www.kansasis romantic.com.
The website includes a “City Spotlights” sections, where Jacquée T soon plans to feature Paola. There is already a feature on Liberal, Kan., posted on the site.
She also records a podcast called “A Romantic in Kansas,” which can be found on the new website, as well as through mobile devices.
“I love Paola,” Thomas said. “My series is designed to draw new eyes to Paola, and at the same time refresh the perspective of Paolans and visitors.”
Thomas plans to stay throughout the month of July, and she already has met a number of people, including veterans at the Paola American Legion.
She was inspired by the meeting, and in honor of Independence Day recently posted an American flag etiquette story on her website based on material she received at the Legion.
Thomas is now looking forward to experiencing all that Paola and Miami County has to offer.
“This is a lot of work, and I instill passion and expertise every step of the way,” Thomas said. “I can’t help it. I’m a romantic.”
