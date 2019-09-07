PAOLA – Miami County commissioners have awarded a $17,250 contract to Triangle Builders LLC of Paola to make interior and exterior repairs to the commission chambers in the County Administration Building.
Water leaks have occurred at different points and on multiple occasions. Triangle Builders submitted the winning bid for the project.
Once the project begins, County Administrator Shane Krull said commission meetings will be moved to a large meeting room on the second floor for about six weeks until the work is finished. The commission meets at 1 p.m. each Wednesday. The commission’s weekly study sessions on Wednesday mornings take place in a smaller conference room on the second floor.
A start date for the project has not been announced.

