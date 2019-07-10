The 36-acre Ursuline Sisters campus in Paola holds a special place in the hearts of many local residents.
The grounds located along Wea Street feature a picturesque motherhouse, cemetery and Paola Community Center building that previously was a part of Ursuline Academy.
The convent and school were an important part of the community for many years. Ursuline Academy opened in 1896 as a parochial and boarding school.
The three-story brick motherhouse building has been largely unused since 2008, when dwindling numbers and a need for infirmary care prompted the remaining aging nuns to put their Ursuline campus on the market and merge with another Ursuline community in Maple Mount, Ky.
Earlier this year, the Ursuline property was purchased by Clareview LLC, and the closing took place April 11. The reported plan is to operate an assisted living facility on the property.
Although it has been closed for several years, Ursuline Academy is still special enough to community members for them to vote it the county’s third best historic site in The Miami County Republic’s Best of Miami County Readers’ Choice Awards section.
