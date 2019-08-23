Victor Wainwright and the Train is one way to describe the four-time Blues Music Award winner’s sound.
The singer, songwriter and pianist plays a honky-tonk bar-style piano, mixed with some rhythm and blues, and, just like the big old iron horses, his tracks carry a lot of thunder.
Wainwright, born in Savannah, Ga., released his debut album “Piano from Savannah,” in 2005. It was the first of five studio albums.
He also recorded “Beale Street to the Bayou,” “Lit Up!” “Easy Livin’,” “Boom Town,” and “Victor Wainwright and the Train.”
The latest album, “Victor Wainwright and the Train,” was No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album charts, the second most played blues album of the year, No. 1 contemporary blues album of the year and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
He was the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in 2013 and 2014.
“Beale Street to the Bayou,” was praised by critics in 2009. The album was placed on the Root Music Report “Top 50 Blues,” the Blues Internet Charts, the Tennessee Roots Charts and Europe’s Collectif des Radio Blues Chart.
His hit songs include “Train,” “Thank You Lucille” and “Wiltshire Grave.”
Victor Wainwright and the Train have performed at the Heritage Music Blues Festival in Wheeling, W. Va.; the Band of Helping Hands in Covington, Ky.; Fanatics Pub in Lima, N.Y.; Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas and Rhythm and Roots in Charlestown, R.I.
Victor Wainwright and the Train is scheduled to perform at the Paola Roots Festival at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
