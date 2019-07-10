It’s hard to miss the garden center at Paola’s Walmart.
Located on the west end of the business, the lawn and garden section is housed in a large extension of the building. Many products like bright petunias and attractive ferns spill out into the parking lot where they are on display for customers as soon as they get out of their vehicle.
Once they walk into the section, customers are surrounded by rows of shelves featuring colorful flowers, along with a variety of hanging baskets secured overhead.
Those tackling bigger landscaping projects can also find the necessary tools and products, such as mulch, fertilizer and watering systems.
The one-stop convenience and variety helped Paola’s Walmart to be named the county’s third best garden nursery in The Miami County Republic’s annual Best of Miami County Readers’ Choice Awards section.
Walmart is located at 310 Hedge Lane in Paola.
