PAOLA — The Miami County Fairgrounds was once again filled this year with the sights and sounds of funnel cakes, blue and purple ribbons, livestock, 4-H youths, projects, competition, entertainment and more during the 2019 Miami County Fair.
The rodeo Friday and Saturday (July 26 and 27) wrapped up a busy week of fair activities that drew large crowds thanks to the warm but not blazing hot weather.
The Mutton Bustin’ competition was once again a fair favorite, but before it got started Thursday, July 25, all of the 2019 fair royalty were crowned.
Makenzie Moser, 10, of Osawatomie was crowned princess, and Camryn Grandon, 12, of Paola was crowned queen. Presenting the trophies were reigning princess Shelby Hatcher and queen Raye Nolte. Oaklee Johnson, 3, of Osawatomie was crowned the fair sweetheart.
Paola’s Park Square and surrounding streets were packed with people on the evening of Wednesday, July 24, for the annual Rotary Fair Parade.
After the parade, many of the families traveled to the fairgrounds to watch the draft horse pull, which returned this year.
4-H youths were busy throughout the week participating in competitions and showing off their animals and projects. Many of those projects were auctioned off Friday, July 26, during the annual sale at the fairgrounds.
A complete list of results and photos of the winners will be included in the Aug. 7 edition of The Miami County Republic.
