Open class exhibitors will notice two major changes in this year’s special awards.
After many years sponsoring county fairs, both Wilton Enterprises and Jarden Home Brands have chosen to discontinue their fair programs. Wilton Enterprises had provided special gifts in the past for both adult and youth entries in cake decorating. Jarden Home Brands had sponsored the Ball Fresh Preserving Awards for both adult and youth entries. Both of these sponsorships will be greatly missed.
Several special awards are still available to open class exhibitors once again at this year’s Miami County Fair, thanks to generous sponsors.
OPEN CLASS QUILTING
For those entering in the quilting department, The Li’l Red Hen Quilt Shop of Paola will be providing special prizes for the Beginning Quilter awards. The winners of the adult and youth beginner divisions will each receive a $10 gift certificate to the shop. See page 28 of the Miami County Fair book for details. The beginning quilting project can be either a quilt, wall hanging or other article.
In addition, the Miami County Quilt Guild will be providing a $25 special award to the Best of Show Quilt exhibitor, $15 prize for the Grand Champion and $10 prize for the Reserve Champion quilt.
BEST COOKIE JAR CONTEST
Each year a special cookie jar award is presented to an exhibitor in the Open Class Foods department. Grand and Reserve Grand ribbons will be given to the Best of Show cookie jar. Special Premiums for the Cookie Jar are $30, $20 and $10 for the top three entries. Special rules for this class can be found in the Miami County Fair book on pages 23 and 24.
As a special honor, the winning cookie jar will be presented to the fair board president, and it is the first item to be auctioned at the livestock sale on Friday evening, following the project auction.
RED STAR YEAST BREAD AWARDS
Once again, special prizes from Red Star for yeast bread exhibitors will be available. The champion and reserve champion exhibitors will receive Red Star Baking accessories.
All food exhibitors will receive a packet of Red Star yeast and coupons. See page 22 of the Miami County Fair book for more information.
YOUTH PIE BAKING CONTEST
The youth baking contest is open to individuals age 19 and under. Pies entered in this contest must be double crust fruit pies. Only pies that are safe to be exhibited at fair can be entered (no cream or custard pies). Prizes include $25 for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place. The contest is sponsored by the Miami County Fair Board. See page 23 in the Miami County Fair book for more information.
CAKE DECORATING
Two “Best of Class” awards in cake decorating will be given by the Miami County Fair Board at this year’s fair. The Best of Class Adult Cake Decorating and Best of Class Youth Cake Decorating will each take home a special prize of $20 each. For more information, see page 23 of the Miami County Fair book.
