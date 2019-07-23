PAOLA — The Miami County Fair is in full swing.
The fairgrounds at Wallace Park have been bustling with fair activity ever since the annual fair kicked off with the 4-H Horse Show on Sunday, July 14.
Young 4-H members showed off their pets and tested their fishing skills on the morning of Saturday, July 20, during the 4-H Pet Show and Fishing Skillathon. Later in the day, more youths participated in the 4-H Bike Derby and Barnyard Olympics.
The fun continued on Sunday, July 21, with the 4-H Dog Show.
Monday, July 22, was a busy day at the fairgrounds as multiple 4-H entries were judged and young fair participants identified crops, watched a dairy demonstration, tested their skills in the Kiddie Tractor Pull and strutted down the runway during the 4-H Fashion Revue. Some tasty pies were also on display during the King Arthur Baking Contest.
The young participants were back at it Tuesday, July 23, to show poultry, sheep, goats and more.
One of the highlights of the fair will be the 71st annual Paola Rotary Club Parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Paola’s Park Square.
The popular Mutton Bustin’ competition will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the rodeo arena, and the rodeo will close out the week Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Young ladies participating in the sweetheart, princess and queen fair pageant competitions will be selling tickets throughout the week. One change this year is that all of the royalty will be crowned before the start of the Mutton Bustin’ competition Thursday night.
Another change is the return of the draft horse pull. The free event will be held in the main arena following the annual Rotary Fair Parade on the evening of Wednesday, July 24.
The carnival in Wallace Park will run from 6 to 10 p.m. July 24-27.
