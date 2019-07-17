It’s been several years since a draft horse pull was a part of the Miami County Fair, but organizers have announced it is returning this year.
The horse pull will be held in the main arena following the annual Rotary Fair Parade on the evening of Wednesday, July 24.
The event will be free to spectators thanks to donations, according to a news release.
The businesses that helped bring the draft horse pull back to the fair include: Beckman Motors of Garnett, Steve Cutshaw of Keller Williams in Louisburg, Jim Queen of Paola, CJ Feed & Supply of Paola, Rick Stone Farm Sales of Louisburg, Fenoughty Auction Service of Paola, Liquor Depot of Louisburg, Miami Lumber of Paola, and Wildcat Vet clinic/Paola Vet Clinic/Drexel Vet Clinic.
